Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 97 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s released a joint statement Tuesday afternoon in regard to COVID-19 patients in Sioux City.

Both hospitals are treating 97 patients with COVID-19 in the Siouxland area.

Read the full joint statement from both hospitals below.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 97 COVID-19 patients. We are committed to protecting the privacy of our patients and cannot provide specific details regarding any individual patient in our care. Public health officials continue to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Siouxland.

Our medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection. The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests, and team members remains our top priority.

From MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s