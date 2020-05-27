Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 93 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 93 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They mention public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 2:34 p.m. May 27, in RMMC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, there are a total of 109 COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized.

Health officials said 42 of them are in the ICU, 28 are on ventilators, and seven were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH reported there are a total of 566 inpatient beds, 93 ICU beds, and 79 ventilators that are available.

