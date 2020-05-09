Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 82 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s has announced on Saturday that they’re providing care of 82 COVID-19 patients.
Both hospitals said in a joint statement that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regards to any individual patient in our care.
To read the full statement from both hospitals, read below.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 82 COVID-19 patients. We are committed to protecting the privacy of our patients and cannot provide specific details regarding any individual patient in our care. Public health officials continue to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Siouxland.
Our medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection. The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests, and team members remains our top priority