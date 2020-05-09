Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 82 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s has announced on Saturday that they’re providing care of 82 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regards to any individual patient in our care.

To read the full statement from both hospitals, read below.