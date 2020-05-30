Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 81 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 81 COVID-19 patients on Saturday.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They mention that public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, has a total of 97 COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized.

Health officials reported that 45 of them are in the ICU, 34 are on ventilators, and eight were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 525 inpatient beds, 122 ICU beds, and 72 ventilators that are available.

IDPH’s coronavirus dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 4:15 p.m. on May 30.

For more information on the hospital data for RMCC Region 3, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

