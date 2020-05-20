Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 81 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has announced in a joint statement on Wednesday that they’re treating 81 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals said they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They also said public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.

Latest Stories