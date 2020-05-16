Two Sioux City hospitals treating 79 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are treating 79 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement Saturday that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They also mention public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Siouxland.

MercyOne and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of the coronavirus infection.

Both hospitals mention in the joint statement that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.

