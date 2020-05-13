Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 77 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are treating 77 COVID-19 patients.

They said in a joint statement Wednesday that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patients in their care.

Both hospitals mention that public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Siouxland.

MercyOne and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing, and infection control among their patients that are suspected of the coronavirus infection.

They also said that the safety and care of its patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.