Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 74 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are treating 74 COVID-19 patients.
In a joint statement on Sunday, both hospitals said they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.
They also mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remain their top priority.
For the full joint statement from both hospitals, read below.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are providing care for 74 COVID-19 patients. We are committed to protecting the privacy of our patients and cannot provide specific details regarding any individual patient in our care. Public health officials continue to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Siouxland.
From MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s
Our medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection. The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests, and team members remains our top priority.