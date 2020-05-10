Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 74 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are treating 74 COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement on Sunday, both hospitals said they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They also mention that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remain their top priority.

For the full joint statement from both hospitals, read below.