Two Sioux City hospitals are treating 64 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 64 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals said in a joint statement on Saturday that they’re committed to protecting the privacy of their patients and can’t provide specific details in regard to any individual patient in their care.

They mentioned public health officials are continuing to take the lead in reporting information on suspected and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

Both hospitals said their medical staff and infection prevention leaders continue to follow the latest guidelines that are issued by the CDC for screening, testing, and infection control among patients suspected of COVID-19 infection.

They also mentioned that the safety and care of the patients, their families, guests, and team members remains their top priority.

On Friday, both hospitals said they were treating 73 COVID-19 patients.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are a total of 85 COVID-19 hospitalized patients on Saturday.

Health officials reported 36 of them are in the ICU, 23 of them are on ventilators, and five were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH mentions that there are 561 inpatient beds, 119 ICU beds, and 86 ventilators available.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 11 p.m. June 6.

For more information on the hospital data for RMCC Region 3, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

Latest Stories