SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (11:42 a.m.) – The lockouts at North High and West High have been lifted.

According to the school district, the lockout was put in place briefly as a cautionary measure due to a social media threat.

The Sioux City Police Department is investigating the situation.

———

North High School and West High School in Sioux City are currently in a lockout, the Sioux City Community School District said in an email.

According to the email, the schools are in secure mode due to a social media threat.

During the lockout, no one is allowed to leave or enter the buildings that are being impacted by the lockout.

The District is currently working with law enforcement to investigate the threats. More details will be released when they are available, SCCSD said.

This is a developing story, we will provide more details as we learn more.