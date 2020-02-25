Two retail stores at Lakeport Commons closed, another closing in the near future

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another major retail store in Lakeport Commons closed its doors over the weekend.

GAP’s final day of business was on Sunday. Now, Gordmans is set to close sometime in the near future.

This comes a few months after Dressbarn closed its doors in the Lakeport Commons.

“It’s very sad to see all these stores close. It’s nice to have the variety of different places to shop,” said Connie Hertman, shopper.

For shoppers, like Hertman, being able to touch what she’s buying is part of the shopping experience.

She fears that it may no longer be an option.

“I’m afraid with the online shopping that a lot of the brick and mortar stores will end up closing. I prefer to hold something in my hand and look at it before I buy it versus online, but I do think this is a trend,” said Hertman.

For shoppers like Eunite Zeitler, it’s about convenience.

Zeiter said she enjoyed traveling to Lakeport Commons because of the options.

Now, not so much.

“I don’t like it. I think it’s terrible. I lived here [in Sioux City] most of my life. I’m older, I don’t like to go way out to the hills. We don’t have much. We don’t,” said Zeitler.

She’s not the only shopper that feels this way.

“It’s unreal. I guess I’ll have to go to some other stores to see if I can get what I need,” said Sheila Peterson.

Jenni Ebner, part-owner for Boutique 20, said they are working hard to keep up with consumer behavior in order to keep customers shopping in the Lakeport Commons.

“It really is sad to see some of those stores leave our area and Siouxland. But I do hope maybe it’ll encourage people locally to get out and shop stores that are here left in the Lakeport Common and left in the Siouxland area,” said Ebner.

A lot of shoppers said although they’re saddened by the recent closing in Lakeport Commons, they are hopeful that will open up room for different businesses that may attract a bigger crowd.