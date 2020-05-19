Two receive minor injuries in two-vehicle crash near Alton, IA

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people sustained minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Alton on Saturday evening.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, they investigated a motor vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Kingbird Avenue, one mile north of Alton.

Officials said a 2016 Honda Civic was heading south on Kingbird Avenue and a 2010 Chrysler Sebring was heading west on Highway 60. The Civic, driven by Erick Beltran, 34 of Sioux Center, failed to yield from the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the Sebring, driven by Derik Lampe, 51, of Le Mars.

Authorities reported that the two passengers in the Honda were taken to the Orange City Hospital for treatment of the minor injures they sustained.

The Civic endured about $8,000 in damage and the Chrysler sustained an estimated $12,000 in damage.

Beltran was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Alton Ambulance, Alton Fire Department, Orange City Ambulance, and the Orange City Police Department.

