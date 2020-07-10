Two people taken to hospital after rollover near Spencer

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were taken to the hospital for suspected head and neck injuries after rollover crash on Hwy 71 in Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday evening at 7:17 p.m., they were dispatched to the 4600 mile of Hwy 71 about 10 miles south of Spencer for a report of a one-vehicle rollover.

The sheriff’s office said that Rosa Escamilla, 27, of Storm Lake, was heading south in a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup, lost control of the vehicle, and entered the east ditch. Authorities reported that the pickup proceeded to roll and land on its tires facing northwest.

Officials said she lost control of the vehicle due to an excess amount of weight in the truck bed, which caused it to lose traction.

Escamilla and her passenger were evaluated and taken to the Spencer Hospital for suspected head and neck injuries.

The estimated amount in damages to the pickup is $7,000 and deemed a total loss.

Escamilla was cited and released for driving or towing an unsafe vehicle, a simple misdemeanor.

