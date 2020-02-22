Two people injured in intersection crash north of Remsen

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were injured in a car crash north of Remsen on Friday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, they received a call around 4:50 p.m. on Friday about a crash at the C-16 and L-14 intersection, north of Remsen.

Authorities said a 2017 Nissan Rogue driving north on L-14 crashed into a 2004 Hummer H2 heading east on C-16.

The Hummer, driven by Michelle Rose, 39, of rural Hinton, was hit by the Nissan after failing to stop at the stop sign in the intersection.

Both vehicles went into the northeast ditch and came to a rest on their wheels.

Officials said the Rogue had two occupants that were injured in the crash, the driver, Anne Bandstra, 45, of Pella, and passenger, a minor female, 15.

Both Bandstra and the minor female were transported by Remsen Ambulance to the Orange City Hospital and later transferred to Sanford Sioux Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Remsen PD, and Remsen Fire and Ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation.

