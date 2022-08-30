ADAIR, Iowa (KCAU) — A motorcycle crash in Siouxland resulted in one person sustaining serious injuries on Sunday.

According to a release from the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a motorcycle accident on 420th Avenue at 5:55 p.m.

The release stated that Todd Friesner, 61, of Graettinger, was riding a 1988 Honda NX650 with Heather Peterson, 45, of Graettinger, heading south towards Friesner’s residence.

When he slowed down to turn into Friesner’s residence, the release stated that the front tire of the bike locked up and the riders crashed on the west shoulder of the road.

According to the release, Friesner received serious incapacitating injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Peterson received minor injuries and didn’t seek medical care.

The crash remains under investigation and the release specified that charges are pending.