Two people in critical condition after Sunday house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people are in critical condition after a house fire on the west side of Sioux City Sunday night.

According to the Sioux City Fire & Rescue, at 8:08 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a structure fire at 1613 W 15th Street.

Officials said while responding to the call, they were informed that two people were still in the home.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke and fire visible from a second-story window.

Firefighters entered the home and removed the two men from the second floor of the house, who were both residents of the home.

Authorities said both victims were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in critical condition and were transferred to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln via helicopter.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Officials said the fire was contained to one bedroom on the second floor and was quickly put out.

Authorities reported that the house was red-tagged due to the damage.

The fire department mentions there were no working smoke alarms found in the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

