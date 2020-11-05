Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Bon Homme County, S.D.

TYNDALL, S.D. (KCAU) – Two men died on Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash north of Tyndall.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Wednesday at 2:44 p.m., ten miles north of Tyndall, South Dakota.

A 2014 Yamaha Side-by-Side was heading west on South Dakota Highway 46, driven by a 57-year-old man.

The Yamaha was turning south into a driveway when it was hit by an eastbound 1993 Plymouth Voyager, driven by a 69-year-old man, and both vehicles rolled into the south ditch.

Authorities reported both men were pronounced dead at the scene and weren’t wearing their seat belts.

Officials said the names of the men are not being released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

