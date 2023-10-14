SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal accident. On Friday, October 13 around 9pm, the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 6th Street and Wesley Parkway. A Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on 6th Street at a high speed and ran a red light. That’s where a Ford Fusion traveling north on Wesley Parkway was struck. The driver and a passenger in the Ford Fusion died in the crash. The driver of the Ford Expedition fled the scene on foot and has not been located at this time. The names of the deceased are not yet released and police are asking the public to call 712-279-6440 if you have any information about the identity of that driver.