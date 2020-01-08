Breaking News
UPDATE: Two people arrested in Sioux City after shots fired on Tuesday morning

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to a report of a single gunshot on West 16th Street that led to two people being arrested on Tuesday morning.

Damian Johnson, 37, and Brenda Davis, 39, both of Sioux City, were arrested for:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • Child Endangerment without Injury
  • Keeping a Disorderly House

According to SCPD, several neighbors reported that the single gunshot came from 1610 West 16th Street with people inside the house.

Authorities said no one was injured but they obtained a search warrant for the home.

Sioux City officers allegedly discovered marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash in the house.

The SCPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

