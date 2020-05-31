Two people arrested in connection to investigation of meth being used around a child

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on Friday on warrants in connection to an investigation of meth being used around an infant.

The Marcus Police Department arrested and charged Jason Jorgensen, 37, and Josey Meyer, 27, with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to the police department, on May 13, they responded to 305 N Linn Street in Marcus, with the Department of Human Services, in regard to concerns of the use of controlled substances by Jorgensen and Meyer in the presence of their infant child.

Officials said during the investigation, it was determined that methamphetamine was being used in the home by Jorgensen, Meyer, and another person who’s also residing at the house.

Authorities reported that the child was taken into protective custody.

During the investigation, officials said it was also confirmed that the child had been exposed to methamphetamine.

The police department arrested Jorgensen and Meyer on Friday on warrants that were issued for their arrest in connection to the investigation.

They were taken to the Cherokee County Jail and held in lieu of $2,000 bond.

The Marcus Police Department was assisted by the Department of Human Services and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office during the course of the investigation.

