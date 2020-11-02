Two people arrested for child abuse after Norfolk police find drugs during traffic stop

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk police arrested two people after finding drugs during a traffic stop.

On Sunday at 1:32 p.m., a police officer stopped a vehicle that was speeding and didn’t have license plates, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division. The driver and passenger were identified as Savannah Jones, 18, of Omaha, and Antwyan Wright, 21, of Omaha, and there was a baby in the back seat.

The release said the officer smelled burnt marijuana during the traffic stop, so Wright and Jones were asked to exit the car so it could be searched. Officials recovered marijuana, Pscilocin mushrooms, and LSD.

Jones and Wright were arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and child abuse. They were taken to the Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to the Madison County Jail.

The child was given to the Department of Health and Human Services.

