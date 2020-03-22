Two people arrested for burglary and assault after home invasion in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested for burglary and assault after a home invasion in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department said that Tareah Grant, 29 and Joshua Walker, 28, both from Walthill, Nebraska, were charged with first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a Felony.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to a report of a home invasion at 1214 Jones Street.

Officials said the victim told them that a woman and two men entered into his home, struck in the head with a shotgun, and stole several items from the residence.

Authorities said that a vehicle that the description giving to them was stopped later and several people were detained and interviewed.

