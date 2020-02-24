Two people arrested after chase from underage drinking party near Webb

WEBB, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested after a pursuit from an underage drinking party on Saturday night near Webb, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged the driver Bodie Wood, 24, of Webb, with:

OWI 1st Offense – Serious Misdemeanor

Eluding a Peace Officer – Serious Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree – Aggravated Misdemeanor

Trespassing – Serious Misdemeanor

Interference with Officials Acts – Simple Misdemeanor

and multiple scheduled traffic violations that resulted from the incident.

The sheriff’s office also arrested and charged Wood’s passenger, Nicholas Samuelson, 23, of Spencer, with Interference with Officials Acts – Simple Misdemeanor.

Authorities said on Saturday morning around 12 a.m., they received an anonymous report of an underage drinking party that was going on at 2424 480th Street, Wood’s residence, near Webb.

The Clay County Deputies arrived and saw a Polaris 800 Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) leaving, heading west on the 2400 mile of 480th Street.

Officials said deputies try to make a traffic stop on the UTV for no tail lights but the Polaris dodged them.

At one point during the pursuit, the UTV went into a field on the 4700 mile of 240th Avenue.

Authorities said the deputies were able to identify Bodie Wood as the driver of the UTV while on pursuit.

They were able to stop the UTV safely by using a box maneuver that ended the pursuit with no injuries.

Deputies arrested Wood and Samuelson at 4730 240th Avenue in Webb at about 12:30 a.m.

Both Wood and Samuelson were taken to the Clay County Jail and are waiting for their initial appearance before a judge.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the incident is on-going and that more charges are pending.

