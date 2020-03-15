OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine said on Sunday that two people are improving in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

A 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Neb. and a former Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger that was injured in a ground-level fall on Thursday have improved to good condition.

Both are continued to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, along with a 36-year-old Omaha woman who remains in critical condition.

There are still 11 people in the National Quarantine Unit and three people in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are about 3,100 cases and 60 deaths in the United States with around 163,000 cases and about 6,100 deaths worldwide.

