Two Orange City residents involved in moped crash, one flown to MercyOne for medical treatment

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A moped accident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries in Orange City.

On Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a moped accident that occurred at the intersection of 470th Street and Indian Avenue, just three miles southwest of Orange City, Iowa.

Teygan Hiemstra, 15 of Orange City, was driving eastbound on 470th Street when he was struck by another moped driver.

Cody Van Engen, 14 of Orange City was also driving eastbound on 470th Street, behind Hiemstra.

The accident occurred when Hiemstra began to slow down to turn left onto Indian Avenue and Van Engen struck Hiemstra.

According to a press release, Van Engen was transported to the Orange City Hospital, where he was later flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City for further treatment for his injuries.

Hiemstra did not report any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.