Two northwest Iowa manure storage structures overflow after heavy rain

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported that two discharges of manure happened Thursday in northwest Iowa.

The DNR received an anonymous complaint of overflowing at the Gaylon Rozeboom cattle feedlot near Rock Rapids. The discharge went into a grassed waterway which went into an unnamed stream before flowing into Mud Creek.

The DNR also said that Kent Pruisman reported his feedlot near Rock Valley had an overflowing basin. The discharge, which happened after receiving more than five inches of rain, entered into Dry Creek.

Staff didn’t find a fish kill at either site. They will continue to monitor the situations. Both facilities have national pollutant discharge elimination system permits which require the facility to hold manure on-site, but allow discharges under specific circumstances.

Both the public and livestock producers should report spills promptly by contacting the local DNR field office or calling the DNR spill line at 515-725-8694 after hours and on weekends.