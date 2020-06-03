Two Norfolk men face drug, reckless driving charges after high-speed pursuit near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit on Highway 275, just east of Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when Sheriff Mike Unger witnessed a westbound car speeding at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The vehicle accelerated westbound on Highway 275 and then quickly turned north on South Eastwood, continuing at high speeds on the county road as it was pursued north, according to officials.

The vehicle then suddenly came to a stop near East Norfolk Avenue.

At that time, the driver, identified as Martrail Edwards, 20, of Norfolk, was taken into custody on charges of speeding, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of concentrated THC (marijuana), and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to officials, a subsequent investigation revealed that nearly a pound of marijuana was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and was recovered in a ditch along South Eastwood.

A male passenger, identified as Marlin Clemons, 28, of Norfolk, was also taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A female passenger was also detained, but was not charged at this time.

Both Edwards and Clemons were booked and later released after posting cash bonds.

