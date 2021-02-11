Two new trail additions coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two planned trail additions north of Military Road in Riverside are in the works for 2021.

According to Siouxland Trails Foundation, the two trail additions will have two different construction dates under different contracts.

Siouxland Trails Foundation said the resulting combined U shaped trail will go north of the east end of the Military Road Bridge north thru the Railroad Museum property and then back along Highway 12 to the corner of Military Road, a block west of Riverside Blvd.

The foundation thanked the Sioux City Railroad Museum and Sioux City, Iowa Government staff for helping make the trails a possibility.