Two new cases of coronavirus in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are two new COVID-19 cases in Sioux County.

The Community Health Partners said that one case is an adult between the ages of 61-80 years and the other is an adult between 18-40 years. They added that both are in isolation.

Sioux County’s new total cases is 7.

In Iowa 699 cases. There are 80 who are hospitalized, and 58 who have recovered. There are 415 who were never hospitalized, and 11 are deceased.

The Community Health Partners recommend taking the following steps to prevent the spread to yourself and others.

Stay home if you or anyone in your home has any symptoms of illness

Avoid close contact with others

Clean your hands often

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

