Two Nebraska State Penitentiary workers injured after assaulted by inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) assaulted two staff members around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said the assault occurred inside one of the housing units.

The inmate punched the first staff member in the head, causing him to fall on the ground and unresponsive.

Authorities said the inmate continued to assault the first staff member and at one point took the staff member’s canister of oleoresin capsicum (OC), or pepper spray, and sprayed him while he was still lying on the ground.

At the same time, other inmates alerted another staff member to the situation.

Official said when the second staff member arrived on the scene, he was also attacked by the inmate.

The inmate hit the second staff member in the head with a pepper spray canister several times.

NDCS said the second staff member deployed his own pepper spray canister at the inmate and called for assistance.

Additional staff members arrived and restrained the inmate.

Authorities said both of the staff members attacked by the inmate were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second staff member injured received staples to close the injuries to his head and was released after being treated at the hospital. The first staff member injured remains hospitalized.

The NDCS said the incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for the determination of criminal prosecution.