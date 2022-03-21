WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two juveniles from Nebraska were arrested Friday after it was reported that they jumped and assaulted a 14-year-old boy.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported strong-arm robbery that had taken place in Woodland Park at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

According to a press release, the report was that a 14-year-old boy was jumped, assaulted and had his belongings such as money taken from him by two men wearing black facemasks.

The release stated that the suspects fled on foot and were later seen on video shoplifting at the Lil Store in Woodland Park.

Officials said the two juveniles were taken into custody about 45 minutes later after citizens reported seeing them hiding near residences in Woodland Park.

Both suspects were juveniles and arrested on charges of assault, theft and disturbing the peace. The stolen property and facemasks were recovered from the suspects and they were released to their parents pending formal charges.