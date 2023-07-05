ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities in northwest Iowa responded to two separate drowning incidents at West Okoboji Lake.

According to the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department, multiple agencies received a report of a drowning in the area of Millers Bay Tuesday around 4:11 p.m.

The victim, a 21-year-old from Sioux Falls, was seen under the water with bystanders making unsuccessful attempts to rescue him. Divers with Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue arrived and deployed two divers. The divers were able to recover the victim, bringing him to the surface where EMS on a boat began resuscitation. The victim was taken to shore and taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The Iowa DNR and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating how the victim went from being on a vessel and ended up in the water. They noted that the water was 74 degrees at the time of the incident and that depth was 13 feet.

Authorities were again called to another drowning incident, this time at Arnolds Park City Beach Tuesday around 7:31 p.m. The victim, a 22-year-old from Sioux Falls, was face down in the water drowning, but bystanders were able to rescue him, taking him to the beach and starting CPR.

Arnolds Park Police Officers arrived at the scene and continued resuscitation efforts including the application of an AED. EMS arrived shortly after and continued resuscitation efforts until the victim was taken to a local hospital. He was then transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said the victim in this second incident was trying to swim out to a buoy when he began to struggle in the water. A bystander recognized he was in trouble and swam out to help. When swimming back, the bystander became fatigued and another bystander jumped in to help, bringing the victim to the shore.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and communication center, Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue and Dive Team, Milford Fire and Rescue, Lakes Regional Healthcare Ambulance, Iowa DNR Lake Patrol, Dickinson County Emergency Management, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene in Millers Bay.

Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue and Dive team, Lakes Regional Healthcare ambulance, Arnolds Park Police Department, Iowa DNR Lake Patrol, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the City Beach.