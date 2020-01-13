Two Morningside students selected as finalists for IBS competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Morningside Mass Communication students have been selected as finalist in the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition for student-produced audio or video projects.

Nathanael Roop, a freshman from Marcus, Iowa, is a finalist for the Best Promo Series category for his radio show, “3 dudes and a mic.”

Nathanael Roop

Courtesy of Morningside College

Jonathan Covert, senior from Algona, Iowa, is a finalist in two categories:

Best Football Play-By-Play category for “Mside vs. Midland”

Best Baseball/Softball Play-By-Play for “Mside vs. Mt. Marty.”

Jonathan Covert

Courtesy of Morningside College

This is the ninth consecutive year that Morningside students have entered this competition and the eighth year that students have reached the finalist stage.

The winners will be announced at the IBS convention in New York City on March 7.