Two more snow systems heading our way

If 6.7 inches of snow was not enough for you in Sioux City, there could be some more on the way.

This morning we have a chilly one out there, but with a good deal of snow falling for most of us, we are still seeing plenty of snow on the roadways. Take caution this morning as we have a mix of partially to completely covered roads out there.

There could be a few flurries out there to start your morning, but accumulation will not be likely here today.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy skies stick around for much of the day, and we are also expecting some snow to pick up in the afternoon hours. This will likely continue through much of the night Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Right now, the latest snow totals are showing around 3-6 inches could fall in Sioux City. Further to the southeast of Sioux City, areas could see up to 4-8 inches of snow. Parts of northeast Nebraska however, expected to see around 2-4 inches with this system. It is looking like most of the heaviest snow will likely fall to the east and southeast of Sioux City.

Thursday we will end up clearing things out briefly before more cloud coverage moves in later in the night.

Friday looks to be the beginning of the next snow storm, as another significant system is gearing up to pass through.

This next one will be interesting, because temperatures will be nearing the freezing mark, and some models show a transition period of snow to rain, and back to snow. This could sharply bring down snow totals. Because of this, we are keeping another close eye on this one.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News