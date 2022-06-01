SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park has announced two more acts that will be performing on the main stage this July.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Artificial Stars and Servant Shop have joined the list of Main Stage performers for this year’s Saturday in the Park.

Previously announced Main Stage performers include The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Elle King, Dasiy the Great, and Doc Robinson.

The full list of performers set for the Abe Stage can be found here.

Saturday in the Park will be held on July 2 in Grandview Park. The event will begin at noon and, as always, be free to the public.

For the latest on this year’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park festival, visit the website, follow the Saturday in the Park Twitter @SITPFest, like them on Facebook, or call the festival office at (712) 277-2575. Check out the website for information on festival sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities.