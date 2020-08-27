Two men rescued from East Lake Okoboji on Wednesday

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were rescued from East Lake Okoboji on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, at 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday, their Dive Team and Fire Boat responded to East Lake Okoboji in the Loch Nolls area for a man that was possibly drowning.

The department was requested to aid the Spirit Lake Fire Department, Spirit Lake First Responders, and the Lakes Regional Healthcare Ambulance with the water rescue and transport of victims to the shoreline.

Officials said that upon the fire boat’s arrival, it was determined that were two victims and was reported that one man was off of the boat swimming, became fatigued, and called for help.

The family on the boat attempted to drive closer to the victim with the boat and get him to self-extricate from the water, but he was too fatigued to be able to do so.

Authorities reported a second man on the boat jumped into the water to aid the first man. He was able to get the victim out of the water and onto the boat but sustained injuries in the process.

The rescue personnel boarded the boat and determined that lifesaving aid wasn’t needed because the two men were breathing and not requiring immediate aid.

Officials drove the family’s boat to the Parks Marina Docks where personnel from all the agencies aided with getting the men off of the boat and into the ambulance.

Both of the men were taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare where their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue’s water teams have responded to a total of nine water-related incidents this summer.

