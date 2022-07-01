STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug-related charges as well as child abuse.

Richard Brachle, 24, of Randolph and Dalton Kolar, 23, of Laurel were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession with intent to delivery, delivery of a controlled substance, and child abuse, according to a news release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that the arrests were made after an investigation and three separate controlled buys. A five-year-old was present for one of the sales earlier this spring.

The statement says that illegal drug contraband and marked currency were seized during the investigation and are being used as evidence.

Both suspects have been booked at the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges and have court appearances scheduled for August.