Two men arrested for stealing $20,000 of items from Sioux City Verizon store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men are accused of breaking into a Verizon Wireless store and stealing more than $20,000 of items on Wednesday.

Police were notified of an alarm going off at the Verizon Wireless at 4277 Sergeant Road Wednesday at 3:15 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and saw the front door glass broken and two suspects inside. They also saw a pickup truck that had been reported stolen backed up to the door and still running.

Court documents said that when police announced their presence, the suspects, later identified as Daniel Wenzel, 33, and Levi Iverson, 42, both of Sioux City, fled out the back door, dropping property, burglary tools and clothing.

Police tracked Wenzel’s footprints to his mother’s home and took him into custody. They also found his cellphone in the stolen truck plugged into the charger.

Police also located Iverson, who gave a false identity, according to court documents. Iverson was wearing clothes matching the suspect on surveillance video. In a backpack Iverson was wearing, officers found a lock picking kit, a flashlight, a stocking hat, and mismatched gloves. they also found a set of keys with a Hy-Vee perks card on it. The perks card was registered as Daniel Wenzel’s.

Court documents said that Wenzel and Iverson were putting items from the Verizon store in pillowcases, and they were found outside. The items included phones and phone accessories worth more than $20,000.

Wenzel is also accused of stealing electronics from Audio Vision on Singing Hills Boulevard and storing them at his estranged wife’s residence. There was a burglary at Audio Vision on January 19 where $8,075.45 of property was stolen according to court documents. The documents also said that Wenzel broke into the residence on January 25 to remove the stolen items from being found.

Wenzel was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, and three counts of third-degree burglary. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $50,00.

Iverson was charged with two counts of first-degree theft, one count of possession of burglars tools, and one county of third-degree burglary. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $53,900.