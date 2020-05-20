Two local women give back to front line workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Healthcare workers continue to be on the front lines of the Covid-19 battle. Although they’re not sick, they are often away from loved ones and staying at hotels. So two women decided to show their appreciation to those healthcare workers.

Mercyone Siouxland and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are both providing care for 81 COVID-19 patients. Some of these doctors and nurses are staying in local hotels.

“We’re a local business and they are staying here. I wanted to do something to say thank you,” said Diane Rush and employee at Hilton Garden in Sioux City Riverfront.

When Rush discovered that around 17 health care workers were staying at the hotel, she wanted to do something special for them.

“Certain guests have given me tips for I don’t know why, because I’m not serving them food or anything. So I took that and matched it to go into these flowers and Tracy went above and beyond,” said Rush.

“I took her vision and I ran with it and said this is about all I can do with what I got right now. And she said, ‘whatever you come up with will be beautiful as always,'” Hy-Vee florist Tracy Likes said.

It was a small gesture that meant the world to the men and women that are away from their families as they continue to care for people battling COVID-19 in Siouxland.

“One woman said she Facetimed her mom, and they all cried and they just felt so touched because they didn’t think that they were doing anything extraordinary, but I thought they were,” said Rush.

“I didn’t realize at the time what an impact it would be. I didn’t. I just did what I do and I guess you just don’t realize what a nice gesture and how far it will go,” said Likes.