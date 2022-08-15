SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Traffic on Interstate 29 has reopened following a crash involving a semi.

According to Iowa 511, the lanes between Exits 174A and 144 on southbound I-29 were cleared around 4:37 p.m. after a semi crash blocked two right lanes.

PREVIOUS: Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Iowa DOT, two lanes on southbound I-29 have been blocked following a semi crash between Exit 174A and Exit 144 around 4 p.m.

