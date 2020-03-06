Two killed in semi, pickup crash north of Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were killed after a two-vehicle collision at an intersection north of Spencer on Thursday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 when a Chevrolet S10 pickup stopped at the intersection and then pulled into the path of a semi Thursday around 1:30 p.m., according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

They said a passenger in the pickup was killed in the collision. The pickup driver was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where they died of injuries from the crash.

Both the driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured.

Authorities said that the collision is still under investigation.

The Spencer Police and Fire Departments, Iowa State Patrol, Bud’s Tow Service and the medical examiner assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

