Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Madison, Nebraska.

Authorities were called to a collision Wednesday around 8:35 p.m. about a half-mile east of 121 and Highway 32 and about seven miles west of Madison.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that an SUV driven by Francisco Alarcon, 79, of Madison was going east and when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound vehicle driven by Janice Preister, 75, of rural Lindsay.

Shortly after that collision, a third vehicle hit the SUV.

A person who reported the crash pulled Alarcon from the vehicle and attempted CPR until rescue arrived.

Alarcon was taken to Faith Regional Health in Norfolk where he was pronounced dead. Preister was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 32 was closed for three hours while authorities investigated the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.