Two juveniles injured in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating a shooting on the west side of Sioux City after two juveniles were injured.

Sioux City police officers were called to West 6th and George Streets Wednesday before 7 p.m.

Sgt. Jess Aesoph with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that there were two male juveniles injured. The victims drove themselves to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s hospital. Aesoph also said the victims were not cooperative with police.

Police recovered four shell casings. The incident is believe to not be random.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more.