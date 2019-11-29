Two Iowa Lakes students selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Iowa Lakes Handbell Ensemble members have been chosen to participate in The Great Christmas Ring at Carnegie Hall on Sunday.

Jada Duis and Brooklyn Erickson will travel to New York City to perform with other handbell musicians as part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York’s annual presentation of Handel’s Messiah.

Jada Duis is the daughter of Brad and Amy Duis and a sophomore music major from Ocheyedan.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am so excited to do what I love in a place that is so magnificent. It’s truly heaven for all musicians, both aspiring and established,” said Duis.

Brooklyn Erickson is the daughter of Alan and Jody Erickson and also a sophomore music major from Spirit Lake.

“I haven’t traveled much at all, so the opportunity to go to New York and perform at Carnegie Hall is amazing,” said Erickson. “It’s a dream come true.”

Courtesy of Iowa Lakes Community College

Carol Ayres, Iowa Lakes Instrumental Music/Jazz Band Professor, is very proud of the two Iowa Lakes students that were selected.

“We are so excited about our students being chosen to be part of this remarkable and memorable experience,” said Ayres. “What an amazing opportunity for them to be a part of this inaugural performance!”

The 700-member handbell ensemble has been selected from handbell choirs all across the United States for this very special invitation.

Though Carnegie Hall presents Handel’s Messiah every year during the holiday season, this will be the first time that the handbell ensemble will perform at Carnegie Hall.

The Great Christmas Ring will be held on December 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The performance will include holiday favorites played on handbells and hand chimes.

The concert will be presented from the tier level in Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall under the baton of Kevin McChesney.

