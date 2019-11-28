Two Iowa colleges join forces to give better opportunities to social work students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) have announced that they have entered into an agreement involving their Social Work programs.

This agreement will allow EICC graduates to easily transfer to Briar Cliff’s online Bachelor of Social Work Program.

The new partnership will help them continue working in their communities as they complete their degrees.

The EICC graduates can qualify for Briar Cliff’s online program by completing their Associate in Arts with an emphasis in Social Work.

Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens and EICC’s Chancellor Don Doucette introduced the agreement at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus in Davenport on Monday.

“Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is committed to making a quality higher education accessible to everyone,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “We are pleased to work with Briar Cliff University to provide our students with expanded opportunities to continue their education past the Associate Degree level.”

“We are thrilled to start a new partnership with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges,” said Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens. “Briar Cliff is proud to encourage and expand opportunities in this critical field of study. The demand for social workers in the U.S. continues to increase and this collaboration will further help impact the care and services provided to our communities.”

Briar Cliff’ University’s Social Work program has been ranked among the top social work programs across the county.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of social workers is projected to grow 11% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the national average compared to other jobs.

Social workers can identify people and communities that are in need of help, connecting services and support to improve lives.

Their job includes assisting those who suffer from substance abuse, protecting vulnerable children, and providing health care resources to patients with a medical diagnosis.

Latest Stories