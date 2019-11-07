Two Iowa attorneys nominated for one district court judge position

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 3B Judicial District has nominated two attorneys for one judgeship in Iowa.

Attorney Robert Tiefenthaler of Sergeant Bluff and Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer of Schleswig are nominated due to the appointment of District Court Judge Julie Schumacher to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Nine people were considered for the position in Judicial District 3B.

Judicial District 3B consists of Ida, Crawford, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to be a district judge.

A district court judge term of office is six years.

District court judges typically hear a variety of cases including probate, felony criminal cases, dissolution of marriage, adoptions, disputes involving actions of state administrative agencies, juvenile cases, and other matters.

