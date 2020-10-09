Two inmates escape Sac County Jail

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men escaped the Sac County Jail around 4:25 p.m. this afternoon. 

According to the Sac County Sheriif, both men overpowered a jailer, and left running south from the Sac County Courthouse. 

Both men should be considered dangerous. 

Call 911 if you see either of these men. 

Shawn Freier
Joseph Sly

