Two inmates escape Sac County Jail

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men escaped the Sac County Jail around 4:25 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the Sac County Sheriif, both men overpowered a jailer, and left running south from the Sac County Courthouse.

Both men should be considered dangerous.

Call 911 if you see either of these men.

Shawn Freier

Joseph Sly

