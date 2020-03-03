Two injured in Yankton shooting

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Yankton Police Department was called to an apartment complex around midnight, Monday

Two males with gunshot wounds were transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

The Yankton Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Yankton Police Department at (605) 668-5210 or Crime Stoppers at (605) 665-4440.

