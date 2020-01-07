Two injured in head-on collision near Mapleton

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were injured in a crash near Mapleton, Iowa Monday night.

The crash took place on Highway 141 west of Plum Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said that Lawrence Nelson, 93, of Mapleton, was driving a car east when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound Jeep head-on that was driven by Tari Miller, 26, also of Mapleton.

Nelson was flown to MercyOne Siouxland, and Miller was driven to the same hospital by an ambulance. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

The collision is still under investigation.