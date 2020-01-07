Two injured in head-on collision near Mapleton

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were injured in a crash near Mapleton, Iowa Monday night.

The crash took place on Highway 141 west of Plum Avenue just before 6 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said that Lawrence Nelson, 93, of Mapleton, was driving a car east when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound Jeep head-on that was driven by Tari Miller, 26, also of Mapleton.

Nelson was flown to MercyOne Siouxland, and Miller was driven to the same hospital by an ambulance. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories