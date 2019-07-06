Two injured in early morning stabbing

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – According to police, at around 5am Saturday morning, a domestic dispute became physical and two South Sioux Sioux City residents have sustained stab wounds.

The South Sioux City Police Department was dispatched to a home on the 3300 block of Santa Fe Court for the reported stabbing.

It was there police claim to have found two people suffering from cutting wounds.

Both parties were transported by separate ambulances with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains on going.

No additional parties are being sought and there is no danger to the public.